A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Seerup makes a grave mistake. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen.
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Madsen is determined to secure a deal. Young actress Kitty Hansen moves in to rehearse.
Madsen is expecting a visit from Seerup and his wife. A guest from the past moves in.
The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. Can it be saved?
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.