© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Risk of Giving Birth

Black Maternal Health

Season 1 Episode 2 | 29m 44s

Long-held beliefs as to why Black women suffer higher rates of death and complications in pregnancy and childbirth are upended as we examine the racial disparities in care and the research showing the impacts of structural racism.

Extras
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: E8 | 52:45
Watch 0:54
Grantchester
Episode 8 Scene
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
Clip: E8 | 0:54
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Preview: E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 7 Preview
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Preview: E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:13
Grantchester
Episode 7 Scene
Geordie interrupts Alphy and Mrs. C. to deliver some unexpected news about a new case.
Clip: E7 | 1:13
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 6 Preview
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 6 Preview
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
Preview: E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:38
Grantchester
Episode 6 Scene
The gang ventures to village hall to learn about the Roman skeleton recently discovered in town.
Clip: E6 | 0:38
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Latest Episodes
The Risk of Giving Birth
A Maternal Health Crisis
The number of maternal deaths in the United States far exceeds that of other high-income countries and continues to grow each year. We examine some of the conditions contributing to the problem and what is being done in Rhode Island to address it.
Episode: S1 E1