Black Maternal Health

When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Geordie interrupts Alphy and Mrs. C. to deliver some unexpected news about a new case.
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
The gang ventures to village hall to learn about the Roman skeleton recently discovered in town.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
