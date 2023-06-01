Extras
Get ready for a dramatic new season, beginning Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c.
Two mothers on opposite sides of the law battle to protect and avenge their sons.
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
A bipartisan discussion with former and current legislators on criminal justice reform.
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
After reuniting with her grandfather, Sophia has an announcement to make.
Latest Episodes