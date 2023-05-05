© 2023 Connecticut Public

Tom Jones

Episode 3

Season 2023 Episode 3 | 53m 05s

Tom is lured to a masquerade by an insatiable paramour; complications develop. Blifil and a loathsome lord try to compromise Sophia.

Aired: 05/13/23 | Expires: 05/28/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
