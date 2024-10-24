The Designer

Extras
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Simeon Lipman: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Extraordinary Find: Louis Rice-designed Skyscraper Coffee & Tea Service, ca. 1928
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Latest Episodes
When Cristina sees Alberto and Ana together, her worst fears seem to be confirmed.
Cristina’s wedding dress disappears. Tension flares between Max and Dona Blanca.
When Don Rafael presents his latest collection, his son returns from his studies abroad.
Ana and Alberto learn Don Rafael has died. Alberto must share his inheritance.
Velvet is on the verge of bankruptcy. Don Gerardo offers to save Velvet, but at what cost?
Ana and Cristina search for the perfect gift for Alberto’s birthday.
Alberto hopes the new collection will be a major success so he can pay off Don Gerardo.
Ana feels certain Cristina is Alberto’s true love. Dona Blanca discovers Max’s identity.