VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos

Join John Leguizamo as he learns how Latinos have shaped modern America.
Explore how Latino DNA has shaped the identity of the U.S. since before her inception.
Join John Leguizamo as he examines the ancient civilizations of pre-Columbian America.
John Leguizamo explores the Mexican traqueros instrumental in building the Southwest.
Discover the contributions of Latinos in the fight for American independence.
John Leguizamo journeys into the tunnels beneath the great pyramids of Teotihuacán.
John Leguizamo and historians explore the complex story of La Malinche.
Join John Leguizamo on a journey into the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos.
