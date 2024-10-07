© 2024 Connecticut Public

Join creator and host John Leguizamo on a quest to uncover Latino and Latina heroes and their contributions. Leguizamo takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into both well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history, spanning thousands of years, from the Ancient Empires to the present, and shining a light on the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos.

Watch 0:31
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Episode 3 Preview
Join John Leguizamo as he learns how Latinos have shaped modern America.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:31
Watch 2:57
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Dolores Huerta and the United Farm Workers
John Leguizamo sits down with labor leader Dolores Huerta.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:57
Watch 3:23
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
The Fight for Equal Schooling in Mendez v. Westminster
The 1947 Mendez v. Westminster case was crucial in ending school segregation.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:23
Funding for American Historia is provided, in part, by PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Anderson Family Charitable Fund, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The WNET Group’s Chasing the Dream initiative, the Ford Foundation/JustFilms, and Seton J. Melvin.
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:50
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Solidarity in a New Era
Join John Leguizamo as he learns how Latinos have shaped modern America.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:50
Watch 54:27
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Threads in the American Tapestry
Explore how Latino DNA has shaped the identity of the U.S. since before her inception.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:27
Watch 54:25
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Echoes of Empires
Join John Leguizamo as he examines the ancient civilizations of pre-Columbian America.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:25
Extras
Watch 0:33
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Episode 2 Preview
Explore how Latino DNA has shaped the identity of the U.S. since before her inception.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:33
Watch 1:48
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Traqueros and the Building of the Southwest
John Leguizamo explores the Mexican traqueros instrumental in building the Southwest.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:48
Watch 4:45
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Latino Patriots in the American Revolution
Discover the contributions of Latinos in the fight for American independence.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:45
Watch 3:04
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Exploring the Tunnels of Teotihuacán
John Leguizamo journeys into the tunnels beneath the great pyramids of Teotihuacán.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:04
Watch 3:36
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
The Complicated Story of La Malinche
John Leguizamo and historians explore the complex story of La Malinche.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:36
Watch 2:52
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Extended Preview
Join John Leguizamo on a journey into the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos.
Preview: S1 | 2:52
Watch 0:33
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Episode 1 Preview
Join John Leguizamo as he examines the ancient civilizations of pre-Columbian America.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:33
