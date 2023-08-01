© 2024 Connecticut Public

VOCES

Ruben Salazar: Man in the Middle

Season 2014 Episode 1 | 53m 35s

This documentary examines the life and death of pioneering Mexican-American journalist Ruben Salazar. At the heart of the story is his transformation from a mainstream, establishment Los Angeles Times reporter to a supporter and primary chronicler of the radical Chicano movement of the late 1960s. Killed by a law enforcement officer in 1970, Salazar became a martyr to the Latino community.

Aired: 04/28/14
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Watch 55:21
VOCES
Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Episode: S2019 E2 | 55:21
Watch 55:40
VOCES
Porvenir, Texas
Discover the story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:40
Watch 56:11
VOCES
The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo
Discover the life of radical Chicano lawyer and countercultural icon Oscar Zeta Acosta.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:11
Watch 53:32
VOCES
Willie Velasquez: Your Vote is Your Voice
Meet the pioneering activist whose work transformed the power of the Latino vote.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 53:32