© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
VOCES

Children of Giant

Season 2015 Episode 1 | 1hr 24m 55s

In the summer of 1955, Hollywood descended on the dusty West Texas town of Marfa as production began on the highly anticipated movie Giant. Based on Edna Ferber’s controversial novel, the film was a different kind of western and one of the first to explore the racial divide between Anglos and Mexican Americans in the Southwest.

Aired: 04/16/15 | Expires: 10/04/20
Extras
Watch 4:21
A Boston (R)Evolution
Smoke-Filled Rooms
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:21
Watch 0:30
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preview
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
A Boston (R)Evolution
City of Contradictions
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:13
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Mel King
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preliminary Night
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 2:35
A Boston (R)Evolution
Great White Hope
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:35
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Some New About Trolley- Watch Now!
Watch Now! There's something new about Trolley in new episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Clip: 0:15
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Special:
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine Preview
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Biden’s Decision" - Preview
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Preview: S2024 E9 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2024
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Watch 55:21
VOCES
Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Episode: S2019 E2 | 55:21
Watch 55:40
VOCES
Porvenir, Texas
Discover the story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:40
Watch 56:11
VOCES
The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo
Discover the life of radical Chicano lawyer and countercultural icon Oscar Zeta Acosta.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:11
Watch 53:32
VOCES
Willie Velasquez: Your Vote is Your Voice
Meet the pioneering activist whose work transformed the power of the Latino vote.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 53:32