Brain Injury Survivor Stories

Davine Lynnette Manson, Motivational Speaker & Founder of Divine Restorations, Inc.

Ms. Manson is in a life space that she never thought she would find herself. Through a domestic violence incident, she sustained a brain injury when she was struck over the head. For 19 years, Ms. Manson struggled and often did not recognize herself as she dealt with hatred for the man who did it to her. Finally, forgiveness allowed her to move on. Ms. Manson still has the TBI, the seizures, the headaches, but she is now able to have peace, which is why she started her own organization, Divine Restorations. Ms. Manson’s organization was created to help woman going through domestic violence. In her own words, “I am here to show women what strength and resilience look like. Through it all, we are not survivors we are thrivers.”

Devon Julien Sr.

A U.S Marine Corps Veteran, living with an Invisible Disability. Devon Julien Sr. sustained a Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) while on deployment to Iraq 03’ in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom/Enduring Freedom. While on security detachment of a small river boat, the detail started receiving indirect mortar fire from an undisclosed force. A close impact mortar blast knocked Devon backwards to which he hit the back of his head and was concussed. Even with protective equipment, he experienced headaches after waking. Later, when they returned to their command ship, he was only treated with Motrin as there was only a non-military nurse, and no visible signs of an open wound. Injuries went undiagnosed for 6-9 years which brought on other symptoms to include PTSD, and other secondary symptoms.

In seeking to be more educated about his injuries, Devon found BIAC in 2020. Not only was this beneficial from an education standpoint, BIAC became something greater in employing Mr. Julien to the role of Brain Injury Specialist, responsible for Helpline calls, matching resources to the needs of the caller, and to lend an empathetic listening ear. He further oversaw the BIAC Support Groups, on-boarding Facilitators, and various other roles in support of the organization. He would later go on to become a Veteran Service Officer 22’, working to support the disability rights and benefits of fellow service and family members that are victims to service-related injuries.

“My outlook on life is mirrored by the Marine Corps Ethos I attained many years ago, to learn as much about any situation or role, and become a multipurpose individual. Yes, my injuries make things difficult at times, but I’ve learned through spirituality to not give up hope, and trustworthy organizations such as BIAC in finding guidance on what treatments work best to support my specific needs. With those tools and being empathetic to the community of individuals I connect with; I am able to maximize my effectiveness and make a difference in their lives!”

Lydia Velez- Herrera (Lilly)

Lydia Velez-Herrera also known affectionately as Lilly, is President and CEO of Lilly sin Barreras/Lilly without Barriers LLC. After a brain injury and four long years to recovery, Lydia took on the mission to provide workshops and trainings on her strategies to live with her disability. Lydia has 30 years of proven success and experience of advocacy in the legal and social systems.

She provides one on one advocacy to clients who cannot afford a attorney and do not qualify for Legal Services. Lydia established radio and television shows in an effort to provide information to the community by interviewing guests who themselves have removed and overcome barriers from their own lives. Both channels are in English and Spanish. Lydia is proud of her Puerto Rican roots and works closely with her Latino(a) Community.

She has worked at several agencies that enhance the lives of Connecticut residents and improve life in their communities; she does this by learning from every individual and family she meets. Lydia has worked determinedly and tirelessly on Women’s Rights, Fatherhood, Child Support, Mental Health and Special Education issues. Lydia also serves on the BIAC Board of Directors.

Lydia’s journey began at Data Institute and traveled to Telemundo-Channel 13, Hispanic Health Council, Inc., Connecticut Women’s and Education and Legal Fund (CWEALF), FAVOR, Inc., and Connecticut Legal Right Project. As she continues to touch the lives of those she meets along her journey, she forges a path that leaves a legacy and a trail that has positive outcomes for all!