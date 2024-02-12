Sponsored by

Stories of Real Change: a Mental Health Minute captures true stories about the life-changing experiences of men, women, and families who benefitted from programs and services available through The Village for Families and Children. The Village is a non-profit organization that works throughout the Greater Hartford region to build a community of strong, healthy families who protect and nurture children by providing a full range of behavioral health, early childhood and youth development, substance use treatment and support services for all ages. The Village offers hope to children, adults and families from all walks of life facing unique sets of challenges that require holistic, individualized support.