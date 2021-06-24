Sports News

-
Yale boasts having the oldest collegiate boat club in America. Yet for the last 65 years, Yale Heavyweight Crew hasn’t produced an Olympic medalist. That changed Friday when Dan Williamson, one of nine Yale rowers at the Tokyo Olympics, won gold as part of the New Zealand men’s eight rowing team.
-
Since it began in 1948, NASCAR has only fielded 8 Black drivers for its top-level cup series. The sport hasn’t been exactly welcoming to people of color. But following the murder of George Floyd and events of last year, they’re making moves to shed that racist image.
-
The impending doom of an asteroid (or comet or whatever) colliding with the Earth is the premise of any number of movies and books and such. But what…
-
Minor League Baseball clubs like the Hartford Yard Goats may soon benefit from a congressional effort to provide coronavirus relief.Affiliated,…
-
Laws take effect this week in seven states that allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. It opens the door for collegians to make money off endorsement deals.
-
The United States Supreme Court has issued a decision that experts say is sure to bring significant change to the business of college sports. That, of…
-
Up to 10,000 domestic fans will be allowed at events, or 50% of the venue's capacity, whichever is less, Olympics organizers said Monday.
-
Noting the Tour's status as the world's marquee cycling event, pro cyclist Anna van der Breggen says, "It's long been a dream for many of us to compete in a women's Tour de France."
-
Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has left the team to deal with a family medical issue. The Sun issued a statement Tuesday saying Miller had traveled…
-
In Connecticut’s Quiet Corner, the small town of Killingly made national news a year ago by reinstating “Redmen” as the high school mascot, angering local…