Connecticut, Tribal Nations Usher In Legalized Sports Betting

Connecticut residents can now bet on sports.

Sports betting began with a retail rollout at the Foxwoods Resort and Mohegan Sun casinos Thursday.

At Foxwoods, guests celebrating were greeted by a group of Mashantucket Pequot Native Americans that perform at major community events: the Yootay drummers.

Rodney Butler, the chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said their drumbeat is the heartbeat of the community. He also said that sports betting -- and the money his tribe makes from it -- are about community.

“It’s economic success that allows us to reinvest in our community – to grow us a nation, to strengthen as a nation,” Butler said.

Butler has said that the tribe could gross $400 million a year in revenue by year five or six of sports betting. He said net revenues will directly benefit his people in ways like funding health and retirement programs for tribal elders.

Laurie Eleazer and her husband George, members of the tribal nation, came to the event in New England Patriots gear. The Eleazers put $25 on the underdog Pats in Sunday’s big reunion game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We came here to support this huge, momentous milestone for us,” Eleazer said. “Getting sports betting, getting people in the doors of Foxwoods to explore the amenities is really going to bring great revenue.”

As far as sports betting revenue and the state of Connecticut are concerned, Gov. Ned Lamont said it could net $100 million dollars a year by year four or five.

“What it means for our state is we reinvent ourselves,” Lamont said. “What it means in terms of revenues that can be invested back in the state is incredibly important.”

Lamont celebrated the sports betting launch with wagers placed at each casino.

“This is really fun for me because I am a bit of a sports junkie and now there’s a little more edge in the game,” he said “I’m ready to go. “

At Foxwoods, he bet $20 on the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sports betting begins in Connecticut with a retail-only launch. Joining the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans, The Connecticut Lottery is a third operator. It’s not taking bets yet, but Lamont said it might start next week.

And then, there’s mobile betting. Butler, the Mashantucket Pequot chairman, said that could come in the next week or two.