Jerry Remy, Red Sox player, announcer, dies at 68

Jerry Remy was a beloved figure in Boston Red Sox nation. He played second base for the team. And then, he was a long-time analyst on the team’s television broadcasts. Remy, known affectionately to Red Sox fans as the Rem Dawg, died over the weekend following a long bout with lung cancer.

“When I was a kid we were used to losing every year,” Remy recounted after the Red Sox won their last World Series title in 2018. “Now, we win every year."

John Holt is a lifelong Red Sox fan who grew up in Fairhaven, Mass

“Jerry Remy was one of us,” Holt said.

Remy started doing color commentary for the Sox in 1988 after his playing career was through.

Holt worked with Remy on Sox telecasts for two years before coming to Connecticut to be a sports anchor for over a decade. Holt sees Remy like modern football fans see Tony Romo – this analyst that’s a wizard calling out plays before they happen.

“He could analyze the game, he could see what was coming next and relate it to the viewer in a way we could understand and appreciate as sort of this every man,” Holt said.

Like Holt, Gerry Brooks grew up in Massachusetts as a big Sox fan. Brooks, a recently retired news anchor who worked at NBC Connecticut for 25 years, was asked about Remy the player. Remy played on the 1978 Boston Red Sox, the team eliminated in a one-game playoff by their arch-rival New York Yankees and Bucky Dent.

“He was a hometown boy,” Brooks said of Remy. “To look at him, you’d never think he was an athlete,” Brooks said. “He was what? 5’9” and maybe 150 pounds? And we all said, ‘Well, if he could do it, why couldn’t we?’”

The Sox didn’t beat their rivals in 1978. But, they’ve gotten the Yankees a couple times since then. Holt was at Remy’s last public appearance at Fenway Park – the 2021 American League Wild Game. A do or die game against…the Yanks.

“It made the pre-game and maybe the night for a lot of people to see Jerry,” Holt said.

The Sox won 6-2.