UConn star Paige Bueckers sidelined with leg fracture

The University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball team will be without its best player for a large chunk of the season.

The school announced Tuesday that guard Paige Bueckers is out six-to-eight weeks because of a leg fracture.

“It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her,” her coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her.”

Bueckers suffered a non-contact injury late in Sunday’s 73-54 victory over the University of Notre Dame. She was bringing the ball up the court with about 40 seconds left in the game when her left foot landed awkwardly on the hardwood, prompting her fall. She got back up but struggled. Bueckers was then helped off the court.

A UConn spokesperson said an MRI shows a tibial plateau fracture. That’s a break in the tibia, a large lower leg bone.

Auriemma says it’s not about how fast Bueckers gets back, but rather what’s best for Bueckers long-term.

“Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process,” Auriemma said.

Bueckers is averaging 21 points per game so far in the 2021-22 season. Last season, Bueckers won AP Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, and the Naismith Trophy – the first time a freshman had won national player of the year honors.