It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The (Sportsing) Year

October is upon us. Pumpkin spice everything is here. Leaf peeping is just around the corner. Your one slightly odd neighbor has put out his 37 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns.

But more than any of that, what October brings with it is October sports. And this year, in Connecticut, that means two things:

The Connecticut Sun is in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2005. The best-of-five series, against the Washington Mystics, is tied at one game apiece. Game Three will be at Mohegan Sun on Sunday.

And the New York Yankees won 103 games (they're one of four 100-win teams this year) and the American League East pennant. Their Division Series starts Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are -- [checks notes] -- not playing any more games? Can that be right? Huh. That's too bad.

Plus, the rules have changed in Mexico's pro baseball league, and American-born players are now allowed. Their stories ring familiar.

GUESTS:

Joseph Bien-Kahn - Los Angeles-based writer who covers tech, culture, and odd desert things

Lindsay Gibbs - Covers the Washington Mystics for The Athletic ; co-host of the feminist sports podcast Burn It All Down

Frankie Graziano - Reporter for Connecticut Public Radio

Eric Stephen - Baseball writer and writer of other things for SB Nation's news desk

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.