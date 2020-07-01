LISTEN: UConn Returns To A Revamped Big East

Seven years after old Big East broke apart, UConn is back in the conference -- as of July 1. The university reached an agreement to rejoin the league a year ago, but teams had to finish out last season in the American Athletic Conference first and then pay the AAC $17 million to leave. So will this move help UConn athletics get out of debt? Was this a “nostalgia” move? What will it do for recruiting?

We depend on your support. Donate to Connecticut Public today.

Connecticut Public Radio’s All Things Considered host John Henry Smith spoke with Hartford Courant sports columnist Dom Amore to get some answers.

Hear the interview below: