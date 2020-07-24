© 2021 Connecticut Public

Doug Glanville On How The Coronavirus Empowered Athletes' Voices

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tucker Ives
Published July 24, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
Doug Glanville in a file photo from 2015.
Chion Wolf
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Doug Glanville in a file photo from 2015.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets start their abbreviated seasons Friday. The Yankees kicked things off with a win Thursday in Washington. And players and teams across the league are addressing racial injustice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. 

Speaking on Connecticut Public Radio's Morning Edition, Hartford resident and former Major League player Doug Glanville said since the pandemic, players have felt more freedom to speak out on a range of issues from the virus to racial issues.

Now that things are opening back up, players "are much more powered to engage," said Glanville.

In the season opener, Yankees and Nationals players wore Black Lives Matter shirts during batting practice and the letters BLM were stenciled on the pitcher's mound.

Listen to more of the interview with Doug Glanville above to hear about his experiences with racism in baseball and read his piece in The Undefeated, "The ‘comma effect’ on bias and Black lives."

