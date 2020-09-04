© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports News
Sports
WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

Taking A Shot: Women Of The WNBA Take On Racial Justice Reform

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published September 4, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT
IMG_0850.JPG
Atlanta Sun
Renee Montgomery

This country has a long history of athlete protests.

This hour, we speak with athletes, including former UConn Husky Renee Montgomery, who sat out the WNBA season to focus on social justice issues. WNBA teams recently forwent games after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. 

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Renee Montgomery - Two-time WNBA champion with the Atlanta Dream (@itsreneem_ )

  • Theresa Plaisance - Forward with the Connecticut Sun (@tplai55)

  • Molly Yanity, Ph.D. - Chair & associate professor, journalism, Quinnipiac University (@mollyyanity)

Tags

Sports Newsbaseballfootballbasketballsports
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Related Content