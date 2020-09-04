WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.
Taking A Shot: Women Of The WNBA Take On Racial Justice Reform
This country has a long history of athlete protests.
This hour, we speak with athletes, including former UConn Husky Renee Montgomery, who sat out the WNBA season to focus on social justice issues. WNBA teams recently forwent games after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
GUESTS:
Renee Montgomery - Two-time WNBA champion with the Atlanta Dream (@itsreneem_ )
Theresa Plaisance - Forward with the Connecticut Sun (@tplai55)
Molly Yanity, Ph.D. - Chair & associate professor, journalism, Quinnipiac University (@mollyyanity)