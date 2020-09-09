© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports News
Sports
WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

High School Football Players, Parents Call For Fall Kickoff

Connecticut Public Radio | By Davis Dunavin,
Ali Warshavsky
Published September 9, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
1 of 6
New Britain HS football players march to join parents and coaches to show they want to play during a demonstration at the State Capitol on September 9.
Joe Amon
2 of 6
Alexander Santini, 16, a defensive end and nose guard for Plainville HS with his team as players, parents, and coaches show they want to play during a demonstration at the State Capitol.
Joe Amon
3 of 6
Players, parents, and coaches show they want to play during a demonstration at the State Capitol.
Joe Amon
4 of 6
Maloney HS football players let the crowd of players, parents, and coaches where they’re from as they show they want to play football during a demonstration at the State Capitol on September 9.";
Joe Amon
5 of 6
Football players from Wilton HS march to join parents and coaches to show they want to play during a demonstration at the State Capitol on September 9.
Joe Amon
6 of 6
Hundreds of players, parents, and coaches start with the Pledge of Allegiance during a demonstration to show they want to play football at the State Capitol on September 9, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon

High school football players and their parents from across the state are urging the governing body of high school sports to change course and allow for a football season this year.

This would have been Josh Martinotti’s senior season playing for Lewis Mills High School. He and his father Greg Martinotti are helping organize the players and their parents, and the elder Martinotti says he believes football can be played safely this fall. 

“We are already starting October 1, which is much later than normal,” Martinotti said. “Football is  a fall sport.”

And he says waiting until spring ignores Connecticut’s low COVID infection rates. He also says 7 on 7 football, which has been proposed, is not a viable option.  

Meanwhile, House speaker Joe Aresimowicz and seven other House Democrats wrote an open letter to Gov. Ned Lamont this week. They asked him to keep a conversation open between the state’s athletic conference and the Department of Public Health. Aresimowicz coaches football at Berlin High School.

Lamont said this week he’s open to alternatives.

“I thought very early on that swapping baseball and football made sense,” Lamont said. “That is an idea that never happened. But I’d still like to see a football season a little bit later.”

Another open letter from House Republicans said the decision to suspend football was not the right one -- and said the season could still happen this fall if all parties work together.

Tags

Sports NewsfootballThe DailysportsschoolsCoronavirusDaily Coronavirus Updates
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Ali Warshavsky
See stories by Ali Warshavsky