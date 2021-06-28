Spring Is Here

LITTLE: Kids of any age can practice ornithology skills with Cornell Bird Cams – bring birds from all over the world into your classroom!

MIDDLE: Get inspired by 11-year-old Sam whose home garden recipe, S5 or Sam’s Southern Savoring Salmon Supreme, won the White House Recipe challenge! We bet Sam’s already getting his garden growing this year. Let us know if you try his recipe!

BIGGER: Don’t have a garden? Don’t worry! You can build one in a day, even at your school!

THINKALONG: Something to consider: How you define gentrification probably has a lot to do with whether you’re the person moving into or out of a gentrifying neighborhood. Should gentrification be stopped?