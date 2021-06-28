© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FOR CURIOUS FAMILIESLearning Snacks

Spring Is Here

Spring is here and with it comes the birds, spring cleaning, and (finally!) warm days. Scarf down these quick learning snacks and then go play outside!
lah-lss-spring-is-here.jpg

LITTLE: Kids of any age can practice ornithology skills with Cornell Bird Cams – bring birds from all over the world into your classroom!

MIDDLE: Get inspired by 11-year-old Sam whose home garden recipe, S5 or Sam’s Southern Savoring Salmon Supreme, won the White House Recipe challenge! We bet Sam’s already getting his garden growing this year. Let us know if you try his recipe!

BIGGER: Don’t have a garden? Don’t worry! You can build one in a day, even at your school!

THINKALONG: Something to consider: How you define gentrification probably has a lot to do with whether you’re the person moving into or out of a gentrifying neighborhood. Should gentrification be stopped?


Related Content
  1. Learning Resources for Parents & Families
  2. Learning Resources for Educators