StoryCorps CT
Connecticut Public teamed up with the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to remotely record interviews of people from all across our state. Meet the people behind the mic in this selection of interviews edited by Connecticut Public.
StoryCorps CT is also available as a dedicated podcast feed. Link below to subscribe and never miss a story.
You can also stream the audio right here on the page by clicking on the listen buttons below.
Bryan Sayles's twin daughters showed interest in learning music at a young age. Despite challenging times he and his wife always found ways to support Molly's drumming and Emma's trombone playing and music composition. The family talks about how music has brought them together and created lasting memories.
Endia DeCordova talks with her mother, Gem DeCordova, about how her late father was introduced to the West Indian community in Harford after immigrating to the States from Jamaica. Gem shares how the West Indian Social Club was born out of those early community gatherings and the legacy of kindness and inclusion her husband left behind.
Connecticut artist Ricky Mestre talks with friend and New Haven Pride Center Executive Director Patrick Dunn about the role art plays in their lives. They explore queer art as a genre and how art has the power to reflect a community.
Randy Mott in Bloomfield, CT, talks with her 92-year-old mother, Jackie Brown, about the many ways she’s reinvented herself. Jackie shares a funny story of the catalyst for how she became a successful artist and painter at the age of sixty. Jackie still paints today.
Dawn Ennis shared an intimate conversation with her child, Leif, who was known as Liam when they recorded this StoryCorps conversation. The two talk about what it was like for Dawn to come out to her children as transgender, the loss of Leif’s mom to cancer, and how their family supports each other unconditionally.
Seventeen-year-old Rae George interviews her mother, Weruché George. The two share their thoughts on honoring and preserving culture here in the U.S. Weruché shares how her Dad’s influence shaped her and what she hopes her children take with them from their Nigerian heritage. Rae offers her advice of gratitude for those who may be new to the U.S.
Maija Earl recalls her son Erik Sparkowski being outgoing, talkative, and happy while growing up. But in sixth grade, that all changed, as Erik began to struggle in ways he never had. In this StoryCorps CT conversation, Maija and Erik talk about their commitment to finding the right treatment path that would help and support Erik with his anxiety and learning disability.
Connecticut Lawyers Kim Jacobsen and Kathy Flaherty met while working for the same company. They talk about Kathy’s experience navigating the workplace while being open about her bipolar disorder. Kim shares how an early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease led her to embrace talking openly about disabilities. Their bond of friendship has helped each other and others who live and work with disabilities.
Shelley Nygren and John Baker met over thirty years ago in a faith community in Southington. They became fast friends who recognized a sense of belonging in one another. Shelley and John share their friendship journey, a few laughs, and an Irish blessing in this conversation.
Audrey Daigneault of Norwich, CT, was only 16-months old when she contracted the poliovirus in 1949. Audrey says polio "took her childhood and her old age," with lifelong impacts on her physically and emotionally. With the COVID-19 virus continuing to plague the globe and news of vaccine hesitancy in the headlines, Audrey found herself reliving those childhood moments, including being the first in her second-grade class to get a vaccine shot. She sat down with her sister Paula, five years her senior, to ask what she remembered from that time.
Spouses Beck and Annie Fineman talk about the challenges they face as a queer family and how they’ve embraced parenthood. “I’m really grateful to have you as a co-parent,” Beck tells Annie as he describes how lucky their children are to have her as their mom.
Asif Safa worked with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan and was able to apply for a special immigrant visa. After a four-year process of securing that visa, Asif and his family arrived in Stamford, Connecticut. The Stamford Interfaith Refugee Settlement Group welcomed Asif and his family, helping them learn English, and find housing and jobs. Asif talks with Amy Ewing, who he met through the Refugee Settlement Group, about his experience and how he and his family have adapted to life in the U.S.