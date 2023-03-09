© 2023 Connecticut Public

Killingworth

  • deerlake2.jpg
    News
    Nonprofit agrees to buy Killingworth’s Deer Lake, preserving 300-acre property
    Jeff Cohen
    A nonprofit organization has agreed to buy Killingworth’s 300-acre Deer Lake property and preserve it as open space, ending months of concern that the property would be sold to a private developer.Pathfinders Inc., which operates the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, announced on a website Thursday that it had signed a contract with the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts of America to buy the camp for $4.75 million. The agreement covers the property, its buildings and other improvements. The closing is scheduled for Sept. 15.