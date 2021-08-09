Latest News

-
Students went back to school Wednesday in a handful of towns in Connecticut.
A Purdue Pharma lawyer says states would get more money from settling with the company than if they were allowed to continue their lawsuits against the OxyContin maker and members of the Sackler family who own it.
Former New Haven police lieutenant Rahgue Tennant turned down a plea deal that would have resulted in no prison time.
As of 6 pm Monday, about a thousand electric customers remained without power in Connecticut after Tropical Storm Henri, according to figures reported by the electric companies.
As we approach this year’s anniversary of Sept. 11, we hear from young people with little or no memory of the attacks.
Connecticut's unemployment rate improved to 7.3 percent last month.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of people arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway that challenged state courts' jurisdiction over their case.
The state of Connecticut will receive $1.3-million as part of a larger national settlement of a complaint against Bristol-Myers Squibb.
UConn and UConn Health employees will have until Oct. 15 to show proof of vaccination or get approved for a medical, religious or personal belief exemption.