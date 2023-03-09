Middlesex County

-
A nonprofit organization has agreed to buy Killingworth’s 300-acre Deer Lake property and preserve it as open space, ending months of concern that the property would be sold to a private developer.Pathfinders Inc., which operates the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, announced on a website Thursday that it had signed a contract with the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts of America to buy the camp for $4.75 million. The agreement covers the property, its buildings and other improvements. The closing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
East Hampton police say man and his grandfather possessed a trove of illegal weapons, including a fully automatic assault riflePolice arrested an 18-year-old East Hampton man Monday on charges including one frightening attention grabber -- police allege Clayton Hobby possessed one AR-15 assault weapon that had been converted into a fully automatic machine gun.
Connecticut now expects more than 500 refugees from Afghanistan, and resettlement agencies are preparing for the influx. But finding affordable housing has become a challenge. Rents in Connecticut are up by almost 15% this year, according to the state. And agencies worry that refugees could be priced out if more landlords don’t lend a hand.