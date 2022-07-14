© 2022 Connecticut Public

    Connecticut confirms 11 monkeypox cases
    The Connecticut Department of Public Health said all patients are between the ages of 20 and 50, and live in Fairfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. The majority of these patients have not been hospitalized, officials said.