NENC Earth Week

There’s an urgent need to confront climate change, and people are doing that in many ways across New England. “Super solutions,” like increasing solar and wind power, are well underway in the region. But people are also working to bring climate change solutions to parts of everyday life, like how we bury our dead or get our kids to school.

For Earth Day 2023, journalists from CT Public, WSHU, CAI, GBH, WBUR, NEPM, Maine Public, NHPR and Vermont Public worked together to tell [these] stories of people in New England taking up action on climate change at all levels.