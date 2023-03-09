-
Stamford’s police department will add a second social worker to its force within the next year, thanks to a $550,000 grant from the Department of Justice.
The city of Stamford has sworn in its 32nd mayor, making Democrat Caroline Simmons the first woman to lead the state’s second-largest city.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that a new financial services firm is moving to Stamford with the help of over $5 million in state financial incentives. What he didn't say was that his wife's firm had been an investor in the company.