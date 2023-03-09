-
Torrington Public Schools is the first public school district in the state to require middle school students to lock away their phones during class. But parents and students are pushing back against the measure. Administrators and educators hope that restricting phone use will improve students’ academics and mental health.
Middle schoolers in Torrington are required to keep their cellphones locked away during the school day as of April 25. School officials say the effort is part of a greater plan to help students recover academically and socially from remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. But high schoolers and parents oppose the measure, saying cellphone access is important in emergency situations.