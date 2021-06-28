Take Your Child to Work-From-Home Day

LITTLE: Explore the world of work with the A-Z Career Lab series.

MIDDLE: Somebody makes all your stuff – some of it comes from right here in CT! Cheyenne talks about the path to a manufacturing career.

BIGGER: Microbiology is an important field for renewable energy, and if you’re curious and perseverant, it might be the right field for you!

THINKALONG: Something to consider: Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, can bring up some big questions like “What can I do to protect the environment?” Some folks might reduce consumption by refilling containers or making their own, and others might choose to live a vegan lifestyle by eschewing animal products in their food and accessories. While a plant-based lifestyle is definitely good for the planet, does that mean it’s good for humans? Should everyone eat a plant-based diet?