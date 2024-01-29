kids test 004

JohnnyGreig/Getty Images / E+

March is Women’s History Month! This year’s theme is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion”. As we honor the women who raised us, we also honor women who made our world better throughout history. International Women’s Day on March 8th is the perfect time to share stories and give thanks to all the special women in your life!



Ramadan also begins this week on March 10th. Starting at sundown, Muslim families will begin their month-long, dawn-to-sunset fast to mark this holy time in the calendar.