kids test 004

They say, “March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb”. Learning Snacks is here to help you end the month with some creative crafts and springtime fun!
This week, we welcome back the colors of spring. The next season brings shades like green, yellow, and purple back to our gardens, and the colorful Hindu holiday, Holi, which celebrates the end of winter, love, and the triumph of good over evil.
It’s your lucky day! This week’s Learning Snacks has arrived! Even though today is Pi Day, don’t fill up on fun too early! We end the week with St. Patrick’s Day. Try a new recipe, read a new silly story, or craft a beautiful piece of art.
March is Women’s History Month! This year’s theme is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion”. As we honor the women who raised us, we also honor women who made our world better throughout history. International Women’s Day on March 8th is the perfect time to share stories and give thanks to all the special women in your life!
Ramadan also begins this week on March 10th. Starting at sundown, Muslim families will begin their month-long, dawn-to-sunset fast to mark this holy time in the calendar.