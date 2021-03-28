© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Last Snack Stanza for National Poetry Month

We are wrapping up National Poetry Month with some verses full of rhymes, word play, and turns of phrase to delight and explain.
lah-lss-water-human-right.jpg

LITTLE: The Sons of Poetry rhyme all the time but it’s not a crime, just a hobby!

MIDDLE: TikTok has content of all kinds, including poetry! Check out these favorite TikTok poems as NPR celebrates National Poetry Month.

BIGGER: A young man performs a spoken word poem with sign language, an homage to his sister.

THINKALONG: Something to consider: You can drink it and surf it; it cuts canyons out of mountains and rages in storms. The majority of Earth is covered in water and our bodies are made primarily of the same, but not everyone has access to the life-sustaining substance. Is access to water a human right?


