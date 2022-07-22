Reporter's Notebook: Celebrating a year of The Accountability Project

This month we’re celebrating a year since we fully launched The Accountability Project at CT Public and what a year it’s been.

With the incredible talents of reporters Jacqui Rabe Thomas and Jim Haddadin, combined with the leadership of Chief Content Officer Tim Rasmussen and support of the entire team at CT Public, we’ve been able to report the stories that matter. Whether it’s long-form radio or our hour-long deep dive spotlights on CPTV, we’re starting to see our stories make big impacts and people are starting to take notice.

Last month, we learned that our very first story, Vehicle Thefts Are Up In Connecticut, But Experts Say Juvenile Justice Laws Aren’t To Blame, won a national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists in the category of Best Fact Check.

And the accolades don’t stop there. We also won a first-place award for Best Continuing Coverage from the Public Media Journalists Association for our series of reports Special Education during the pandemic. We also took home six awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. You can read more about the awards, here.

Journalists will tell you, we’re not in it for the awards but it sure is nice to be recognized by your peers. It’s an honor to lead a team and work for a company that’s committed to expanding news coverage across the state while restoring trust and accountability.

We have much more in store, including an expansion of the team (more to come on that soon). But in the meantime, please check out our deep dive into Connecticut’s new juvenile justice laws in the latest episode of Cutline: Spotlight on Juvenile Justice.