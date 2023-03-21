© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Reporter’s Notebook

Reporter's Notebook: TAP goes to Norway

Connecticut Public Radio | By Walter Smith Randolph
Published March 21, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT
November 2023 - CT Policy Makers Visit Norway Prisons: Cutline Transforming Corrections
Video Screen Grab
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut policy makers visited Norway prisons in November, 2022 in order to learn about their rehabilitation system with the goal of bringing practices back to Conn. Far left is Barbara Fair with Stop Solitary Conn., CT State Rep. Robyn Porter is center, and far right is Iliana Pujols with the Conn. Justice Alliance. (Video Screen Grab/Connecticut Public)

After following a group of Connecticut policymakers and thought leaders to Norway, The Accountability Project produced a documentary, radio series and panel discussion about efforts to reform the state's corrections system.

When I approached our Chief Content Officer back in November asking him if we could go to Norway to follow a group of Connecticut policymakers and thought leaders who were learning about Norwegian corrections, I thought for sure the answer would be no. Much to my surprise, the answer was a resounding yes. That led to an hour-long Cutline documentary, a radio series and a panel discussion and screening of the documentary.

It was truly an amazing experience to learn about how Norwegians treat corrections. For them, the punishment is being in prison. Once you begin serving your sentence, the goal is rehabilitation. Even drug treatment is optional. When it comes to youth, Norwegians spare no expense. We toured the youth facility which looked like a modern-day Airbnb and learned that, at that time, there were only three youths involved in the country’s justice system. (The country has more than 1.2 million people aged 19 or younger.) We also learned a lot about Connecticut’s justice system and the reforms the state Department of Correction has already implemented.

bria norway.jpg
Ryan Caron King
/
Ryan Caron King
Bria Lloyd interview Helene Marie Kjærgård Eide, a professor at the University of Bergen

It truly was an enlightening experience. It also taught me about how the work we produce as journalists can set the tone. For example, our team had to discuss whether we would use the term “inmate” and if we would include the conviction information of the incarcerated individuals we interviewed. We quickly came to the conclusion that we do our best to avoid that word and we would include that information.

We hope that our work is just the beginning — that we can have more conversations about topics like this that not only inform the public but teach us as journalists as well.

The Reporter’s Notebook
Walter Smith Randolph
Walter Smith Randolph is the Investigative Editor and Director of The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Broadcasting. The New York City native comes to CT Public after a decade of reporting at local tv stations across the country.
See stories by Walter Smith Randolph

