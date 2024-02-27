Reporter's Notebook: Faster DNA testing comes to Connecticut police departments

Forensic analysis is a powerful investigative tool, but one drawback for police in Connecticut has been the time it takes to get results.

DNA testing in particular can be a slow process, taking an average of more than one month to complete, according to state officials.

While going through the minutes of city council meetings in different municipalities in Connecticut, I learned about an emerging practice in law enforcement that promises to dramatically speed up the timeline for many DNA tests.

I found that some police departments were investing in new rapid DNA technology. Rapid DNA tests reduce the time it takes to analyze evidence from weeks to just a couple of hours.

I wanted to know more about how this new technology was being used, and what questions it raised for privacy advocates.

I reported on these new developments in a story published this week. Using court documents and audio recordings, I described how police in Farmington used rapid DNA to help investigate a 2021 incident that left an officer with serious injuries.

I also visited with staff from the Division of Scientific Services, who gave me insight into how police are trained, and the limitations imposed by state law on how DNA evidence is collected.

Machines are accessible now at the state lab, and at State Police Troop E in Montville, and police stations in Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury and Greenwich. Another is expected to come online in Bridgeport.

Only about 800 rapid DNA tests have been conducted in Connecticut to date. But officials expect that number to significantly increase in the months ahead, as more police departments incorporate rapid testing into their investigations.