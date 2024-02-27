© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reporter's Notebook: Faster DNA testing comes to Connecticut police departments

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ashad Hajela
Published February 27, 2024 at 2:04 PM EST
Cheryl Carreiro, Deputy Director of Forensic Biology & DNA Technical Operations at the CT Forensic Science Laboratory, demonstrates how samples are handled before being analyzed in the lab’s rapid DNA testers (left).
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Cheryl Carreiro, Deputy Director of Forensic Biology & DNA Technical Operations at the CT Forensic Science Laboratory, demonstrates how samples are handled before being analyzed in the lab’s rapid DNA testers (left).

Forensic analysis is a powerful investigative tool, but one drawback for police in Connecticut has been the time it takes to get results.

DNA testing in particular can be a slow process, taking an average of more than one month to complete, according to state officials.

While going through the minutes of city council meetings in different municipalities in Connecticut, I learned about an emerging practice in law enforcement that promises to dramatically speed up the timeline for many DNA tests.

I found that some police departments were investing in new rapid DNA technology. Rapid DNA tests reduce the time it takes to analyze evidence from weeks to just a couple of hours.

I wanted to know more about how this new technology was being used, and what questions it raised for privacy advocates.

I reported on these new developments in a story published this week. Using court documents and audio recordings, I described how police in Farmington used rapid DNA to help investigate a 2021 incident that left an officer with serious injuries.

I also visited with staff from the Division of Scientific Services, who gave me insight into how police are trained, and the limitations imposed by state law on how DNA evidence is collected.

Machines are accessible now at the state lab, and at State Police Troop E in Montville, and police stations in Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury and Greenwich. Another is expected to come online in Bridgeport.

Only about 800 rapid DNA tests have been conducted in Connecticut to date. But officials expect that number to significantly increase in the months ahead, as more police departments incorporate rapid testing into their investigations.
The Reporter’s Notebook
Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela is CT Public's Tow Fellow for Race, Youth and Justice with Connecticut Public's Accountability Project.
See stories by Ashad Hajela

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate