Reporter's Notebook: Enduring summer heat in a Connecticut prison

As temperatures soared in recent weeks, most of us were able to cool off inside air conditioned homes. In fact, an estimated 90% of housing units in Connecticut use air conditioning equipment.

Most Connecticut prisons also have centralized cooling systems. But that isn't the case at Osborn Correctional Institution, a medium security prison in Somers that houses more than 1,100 people.

Osborn, which opened in 1963, is among the oldest prison facilities in the state. And for years, people incarcerated there have struggled to manage hot summer months.

We wanted to better understand what people incarcerated at Osborn experience. To tell the story, we reached out to over a dozen people currently or formerly incarcerated at the facility. We asked how they dealt with the heat, and how it impacted their daily lives.

We heard back from many, who told us about difficulty sleeping at night and staying cool during recreation time. Others said they wanted more access to ice water and misting fans. We described those experiences in a story published this week.

One consistent message we heard is that the Department of Correction could be doing more to ensure the heat inside Osborn doesn't become overwhelming. So we checked with officials at the DOC about the measures they're taking.

Osborn currently has air conditioning only in its medical unit and school area, where ductless air conditioners are installed. Elsewhere in the prison, the DOC has added fans, and it recently purchased a portable evaporative cooler, which blows water-cooled air. Staff and supervisors also tour the housing units regularly to make sure water and ice are replenished, according to the DOC.

Osborn isn't the only prison in Connecticut with limited air conditioning. Parts of the Bridgeport and Hartford correctional centers also lack centralized cooling systems. That's slated to change following a move by the State Bond Commission to approve $25 million in funding to install HVAC systems.

Osborn is also in the midst of a renovation project. Crews are installing new, more energy efficient windows throughout the facility. A DOC spokesperson said the upgrade will help regulate the overall climate inside the prison. But in the near term, people incarcerated at Osborn can expect more hot weather in the weeks ahead.