Reporter's Notebook: Connecticut's promise to wipe criminal records still unfulfilled

For many Connecticut residents with a criminal conviction, the last few years have brought a mix of frustration and disappointment as they await the fulfillment of a promise to wipe their records clean.

Gov. Ned Lamont in 2021 signed Connecticut’s Clean Slate law, which requires the state to automatically erase most old, low-level convictions from people's criminal records after a period of time. But three years after the bill was signed, the state is still struggling to begin the automatic erasure process.

The Accountability Project recently explored the complications that have derailed the law’s implementation, affecting more than 100,000 people who are estimated to be eligible.

We learned that erasures were put on hold earlier this year because of data quality issues resulting in false positives. We also learned that, after a series of false starts, the state has concluded it needs more help to finally get things working.

Reporter Maysoon Khan obtained documents showing Connecticut has hired Indiana-based iLab Consultants to diagnose the ongoing technical problems with the state’s information technology systems. The company’s work will include ensuring the "consistency, integrity, and reliability" of the criminal record data collected from various state agencies. The company will also implement strategies that ensure the wrong convictions aren’t erased, which has been an ongoing challenge.

Advocates for the legislation say it gives people in Connecticut with criminal records a second chance at life. Those with convictions often face hurdles in accessing jobs and housing despite completing their sentence.

"The goal is to move this as quickly as possible," said Richard Green, a spokesperson for the state’s public safety department, which is overseeing implementation of the law. "The hope is hiring an outside consultant and putting more resources will move this quickly."

The development will come as welcome news for many who have been frustrated with the ongoing delays. They may also see more frequent communication from state officials in the months ahead about the state’s progress.

Speaking last month at a gathering of Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut — a coalition of faith groups that advocated for the law — Lamont agreed to provide monthly progress updates going forward, addressing a request from the groups to keep the public better informed.

"I'm not proud of how slow it's been to implement this. …” Lamont said. “I'm not here to make any excuses. I'm here to solve the problem."