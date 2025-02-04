Reporter's Notebook: Celebrating 50 years of the Connecticut Freedom of Information Act

Government records are essential to the work of journalists in Connecticut. But getting access to them wasn’t always a given.

Fifty years ago, Connecticut passed a pioneering law that guarantees the public the right to see everything from government contracts to the mayor’s emails.

The Connecticut Freedom of Information Act, enacted in 1975, enables reporters and citizens alike to obtain public records. The process isn’t always perfect – there are delays, denials and other roadblocks. But FOIA remains central to ensuring government business is conducted in the open.

In the latest example, Connecticut Public uncovered new details last month about an ongoing probe of the regional bus service in Bridgeport. Documents obtained through a FOIA request show federal officials are investigating problems experienced by riders with disabilities.

The issues center around a paratransit service called GBT Access, which allows eligible riders to call and schedule a pickup through Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT). A review by federal transportation officials found GBT missed or denied more than 1,300 of those trips in a single year. Paratransit vehicles also showed up late more than half the time.

An administrator at the bus agency declined last year to answer questions from Connecticut Public regarding the circumstances. And that’s why FOIA became an important part of our work, allowing us to bring information to light when those in charge didn’t volunteer it.