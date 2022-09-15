Top 5 most downloaded podcasts of 2022
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, The Nose looks at writer/director W. Kamau Bell’s 'We Need To Talk About Cosby' and Woody Allen’s 'Rifkin’s Festival.'
Top 5 most downloaded podcasts of 2022
Community members take action in the fight against gun violence
Over the past decade, Connecticut has averaged nearly 200 gun deaths each year. This week, two New Haven initiatives are trying to prevent gun violence before it happens. This hour on Disrupted, a look at how community members respond. Plus, a new report on the staggering number of evictions in our state.