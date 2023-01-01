Watch With Passport
How Do I Activate Passport?
CPTV Passport is a member benefit for members who donate more than $5/month to Connecticut Public. The steps below illustrate how to sign in after activating your Passport member benefit.
Once you’ve donated, please follow the link in your email to activate your Passport account and use the following link to finish your setup.
- Activate Passport for the first time
- How to access Passport
- I do not remember my Passport password
- How do I change my station on Roku?
- How do I change my station on Amazon Fire?
Tried the steps above and still having trouble?
Contact our Audience Care team at (860) 275-7550 or share an email audiencecare@ctpublic.org. You’ll talk to a real person between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday-Friday.