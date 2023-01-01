Watch With Passport

© 2023 Connecticut Public

CPTV Passport is a member benefit for members who donate more than $5/month to Connecticut Public. The steps below illustrate how to sign in after activating your Passport member benefit.

Once you’ve donated, please follow the link in your email to activate your Passport account and use the following link to finish your setup.

Setting Up Your Device

Tried the steps above and still having trouble?
Contact our Audience Care team at (860) 275-7550 or share an email audiencecare@ctpublic.org. You’ll talk to a real person between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday-Friday.

Passport FAQ's

Who can get CPTV Passport?
CPTV Passport is a benefit available to sustaining members who donate at least $5 per month, or members who donate $60 or more. If you have questions as to your donation or eligibility for this benefit, email Audience Care or call (860) 275-7550. You can also visit pbs.org/passport/lookup and see if you already have access.
How can I get Passport?
If you’re already a CPTV member, click here to look up and access your CPTV Passport information. If you have questions, contact Audience Care at audiencecare@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7550.
How can I watch it? Do I need special equipment?
Passport content can be streamed on smartphones, tablets, computers, or TVs through the PBS Video App and the Connecticut Public Mobile App, as well as on PBS.org and CPTV.org.

You may need special equipment, such as a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, or Fire TV in order to use Passport on your television.
Programming on Passport
The CPTV Passport library currently offers members more than 1,000 episodes to watch, with new PBS programs being added weekly. Click here to view this week's new additions.

The library features episodes from popular programs like American Experience, American Masters, Antiques Roadshow, Nature, NOVA, and Masterpiece, including past seasons and advance access to current seasons of such Masterpiece series as Grantchester.

In addition to these signature series, the library is full of public television’s acclaimed arts and performance, science, history, documentary, and lifestyle programs, including Great Performances, POV, and Austin City Limits, as well as a rotating selection of films from Ken Burns. Episodes of popular dramas like Last Tango in Halifax and Frankie Drake Mysteries are also available.
What do I do if my Passport says it's expired?
Please reach out to us via email here in Membership at audiencecare@ctpublic.org. Let us know the name and mailing address of the membership and the last time you donated. We will take a deeper dive and circle back with you.
Need more help?
For all technical issues, as well as answers to commonly asked questions, visit PBS Help or call PBS Support at (844)263-9334. Connecticut Public’s office hours are Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.