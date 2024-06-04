About CPTV Media Services

CPTV, CPTV Spirit, and CPTV PBS Kids are media services of Connecticut Public.

CPTV’s content offerings enrich people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. CPTV reaches viewers nationwide with its unique blend of exceptional local public television shows, as well as national programs of interest to audiences across the country.

Since CPTV began broadcasting more than 50 years ago, the community-supported, statewide public broadcasting station has served a wide variety of communities and entertained millions of viewers with a mix of educational, entertainment, children’s, news and public affairs programming.

As one of the country’s most respected and award-winning PBS stations, CPTV has produced original documentaries about Connecticut’s history and culture, as well as children’s shows, sports broadcasts, concert specials and informational and lifestyle programs. Awards for original productions have included two National Daytime Emmy Awards, 98 Regional Emmy Awards, 410 Regional Emmy Award nominations, seven CINE Golden Eagle Awards, one Gracie Allen Award, as well as numerous local awards and acknowledgments.

CPTV serves three statewide broadcast television channels to the people of Connecticut, CPTV, CPTV Spirit, and CPTV PBS Kids. We provide round-the-clock children’s programming via our CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 digital live streaming channel. And CPTV offers a robust video-on-demand collection of both CPTV and PBS programs through the CPTV Passport digital platform.

CPTV’s legacy of excellence – and its goal of being the most trusted, valued and supported media organization in Connecticut – remains at the forefront of its efforts to engage and enlighten the many diverse audiences that it serves.