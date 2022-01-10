Behind the Scenes at Antiques Roadshow: A Special Event for Connecticut Public Donors

Antiques Roadshow is one of the all-time most popular and award-winning PBS programs. This summer, the Roadshow filmed the first 3 episodes of its 26th season here in Connecticut, and thousands of your neighbors entered an online casting call to find out about the stories — and potential dollar value — of their treasures.

As the new season kicks off, Connecticut Public hosted a special live conversation with long-time Antiques Roadshow producer Marsha Bemko and ‘celebrity appraiser’ Allan Katz.

They gave us a glimpse behind the scenes as the show was filmed here at the Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown and answer your questions about how this beloved, iconic TV series is produced as it travels all over our country exploring our history through the objects we own.

Watch video of the event below: