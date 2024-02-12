Design in Mind
Unlocking the Mysteries of Place with Gil Schafer
Award-winning architect Gil Schafer, a leading practitioner of contemporary classical design, examines how he draws upon the power of memory to create extraordinary homes. At the height of his craft, Gil leads viewers through three spaces that exemplify his work: his firm’s renovated design studio in Manhattan, a Hudson Valley home inspired by English estates, and a summer house on the shores of Lake Champlain. Influenced by the elegance and charm of classical American architecture, and also adept at accommodating a modern lifestyle in his designs, he reflects on his design process and the particular qualities that define an unforgettable place.
Bunny Williams - Not a House but a Home
With her trademark warmth and geniality, interior designer Bunny Williams leads viewers on a tour through her lovingly and painstakingly imagined Upper East Side apartment in New York City and her country home and gardens in Connecticut. As she moves through each space, she explains her architectural and design decisions, as well as offers insight into how these personal choices create a home.
On Location with James Ivory
James Ivory is an Oscar-winning filmmaker, Academy Award-winning producer of Call Me by Your Name, and co-founder of Merchant Ivory Productions. Viewers are invited into Ivory’s historic Hudson Valley home for an exclusive tour. He sits down to discuss his early love of architecture and the importance of place in his films.