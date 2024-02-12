Design in Mind

Award-winning architect Gil Schafer, a leading practitioner of contemporary classical design, examines how he draws upon the power of memory to create extraordinary homes. At the height of his craft, Gil leads viewers through three spaces that exemplify his work: his firm’s renovated design studio in Manhattan, a Hudson Valley home inspired by English estates, and a summer house on the shores of Lake Champlain. Influenced by the elegance and charm of classical American architecture, and also adept at accommodating a modern lifestyle in his designs, he reflects on his design process and the particular qualities that define an unforgettable place.