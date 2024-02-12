Tour the incredible landscape of East Africa and see the amazing creatures that inhabit it in this documentary. To the Ends of the Earth: East Africa features the videography and photography of award-winning wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson and the narration of Dr. Jane Goodall. Over the course of an hour, viewers discover the life-and-death, day-to-day existence of zebras, giraffes, elephants, and more as they struggle to survive in an environment that is slowly disappearing. The camera lens captures the dramatic moment of a kill; the touching image of a mother lovingly grooming her young; the tense stand-off between two males as they fight over a mate; and the heart-stopping instance as a mother gives birth to a new offspring while wondering if a predator is on the hunt nearby.