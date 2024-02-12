© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

YNDI Yoga

Transformational and accessible, YNDI is an immersive experience where yoga, meditation and art come to breathe. With uncompromising depth, international yoga teacher and visual artist, Lana Vogestad E-RYT 500, guides each practice with clear instruction—including modifications for the more challenging postures— to improve your mental and physical wellbeing. Reinforced by the cinematography in unique and specific settings, and custom soundscapes, each episode is a multi-sensory journey to bliss.

YNDI Yoga | Season 3

Latest Episodes

YNDI Yoga | Season 2

YNDI Yoga | Season 1