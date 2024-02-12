YNDI Yoga

Transformational and accessible, YNDI is an immersive experience where yoga, meditation and art come to breathe. With uncompromising depth, international yoga teacher and visual artist, Lana Vogestad E-RYT 500, guides each practice with clear instruction—including modifications for the more challenging postures— to improve your mental and physical wellbeing. Reinforced by the cinematography in unique and specific settings, and custom soundscapes, each episode is a multi-sensory journey to bliss.