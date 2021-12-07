Conversations in Community: Education Equity After Sheff | What is the Way Forward?

Two decades after the landmark court decision on the Sheff versus O’Neill case, how do we achieve education equity in Connecticut?

More than half of Hartford’s students still attend low-performing schools. Our November CUTLINE episode, "Striving Toward Education Equity", explored the complex issues around housing, race and inequity, educational funding, and the achievement and opportunity gaps facing kids and families in Hartford and many other Connecticut communities.

How did we get to this point? How we can strive toward education equity in Connecticut?

This Community Conversation featured clips from the episode, hosted an engaging community conversation with education experts, and answered your questions.

Watch video of the event below.