After years of failed attempts, Connecticut has legalized sports betting. State residents will be able to place bets at two casinos and 15 other retail locations across the state. And they’ll also be able to bet on their phones.

It’s a move that’ll mean tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the state each year. But it could prove costly for gamblers who become addicted, as mobile gaming allows bettors the opportunity to make potentially life-altering decisions with the swipe of a pointer finger.

Where is the money going to go? How are local gaming officials conducting oversight to spot problem gamblers? What could sports betting revenue mean for Connecticut’s bottom line? And what about the tribes?

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes long argued they held exclusivity to sports betting — and that no other entity could operate what they considered a casino game. But, they gave that up to make sports betting a reality in Connecticut. Why did that happen? Did a pandemic that forced the casinos to close for several months have any impact on this decision?

Connecticut gamblers no longer have to go to the black market to place bets on sports. CUTLINE: The Big Gamble aims to acquaint viewers with something that’s taken place “in the shadows.”

Join us on October 21 as Connecticut Public’s Frankie Graziano will take state residents into some of these issues and new gaming centers on the latest edition of CUTLINE.

CUTLINE: The Big Gamble premiered on CPTV Thursday, October 21, 2021.