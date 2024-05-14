A bipartisan discussion with former and current state legislators on criminal justice reform. From police accountability, prisoner rights, and clean slate, learn about laws that have been passed and bills the state is seeking to adopt. Hosted by Fairfield University’s Master of Public Administration Program.

Cutline in the Community: Criminal Justice Reform with Fairfield University’s Master of Public Administration Program premiered on CPTV Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7 p.m.