Designed and facilitated by the Democracy and Dialogues Initiative at the University of Connecticut, this conversation will feature voices from around the state discussing the challenges and opportunities for building a more inclusive, just, and effective democracy in Connecticut.

Presented as a model for renewing civic discourse at the community level, resources and supports for organizing and hosting similar dialogues locally will be made available following the broadcast.

This program is developed in partnership with CT Humanities, Everyday Democracy, and Essential Partners.

Cutline in the Community: Democracy and Community with UConn Democracy & Dialogues Initiative premiered on CPTV Sunday, March 28, 2021.