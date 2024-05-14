Join CPTV’s CUTLINE for the television premiere screening of The Last Time I Saw Them, a mini-documentary highlighting the profound impact family separation had on Holocaust survivors.

Five Holocaust survivors describe the terror of being separated from their parents in this short documentary that draws on recorded testimonies from the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University, New Haven, and historic family photographs.

Following the screening, CUTLINE will host a panel of experts to discuss the film and what history can tell us about a number of current crises we face in the United States today. The panel will consist of:

Eric Marcus - oral historian (moderator)

- oral historian (moderator) Efrén C. Olivares - Southern Poverty Law Center

- Southern Poverty Law Center Marci Shore - Yale historian

- Yale historian Timothy Snyder - Yale historian

Cutline in the Community: The Last Time I Saw Them, with Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies premiered on CPTV Sunday, February 21, 2021.