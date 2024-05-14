Engage in an in-depth discussion of how the independent, nonpartisan counting of votes and certification of election results works in Connecticut. Patricia Rossi, Advocacy and Public Issues & Vice President, League of Women Voters of Connecticut, and Jonathan Perloe, Leader, Voter Choice Connecticut, provide additional insights into the current developments in the state’s redistricting plan and a review of how Connecticut legislation introduced over the past several years is affecting the voting process.

Cutline in the Community: Voting Rights and Wrongs, presented by League of Women Voters, Fairfield premiered on CPTV Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11 a.m.